PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month of December. In his six NBA seasons, Embiid has been named Player of the Month three times.

In 13 games in December, Embiid averaged 29.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game. He was the only player during the month to post at least 350 points, 140 rebounds and 50 assists.

These totals led Embiid to post eight double-doubles, ranking second in the East and tied for fifth in the NBA.

He joins Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Julius Erving as the only Sixers players to win the award at least three times.

Iverson was named Player of the Month four times and Erving received the award three times.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in December.