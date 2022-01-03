WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The concern turns to ice after a winter storm dumped snow on South Jersey Monday. Black ice and refreezing are two issues residents are dealing with in Williamstown.

Plows barrelled through the streets of Williamstown Monday night.

“They did a good job on the roads,” one man said.

Mother nature showed no mercy in the new year, dumping snow all across the South Jersey region.

The bundled-up people CBS3 found didn’t waste a minute. They grabbed a shovel and got to work on the sidewalks and driveways.

“I really wasn’t into shoveling the snow,” Doug Hartsell said.

“I like the snow. I don’t like the cold unless it’s snowing,” Aiden Boorstein said.

Residents worked quickly before the temperature dropped and roads froze. They dropped salt in hopes it will avoid black ice.

“Just to make sure nothing freezes over tonight. We don’t want anyone slipping in the sidewalks on the properties,” Boorstein said.

Gov. Phil Murphy made this request of New Jersyans ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

“Stay off the roads and let this thing cleaned up by the morning,” Murphy said.

“There is a lot of work to be done and continuing to salt the roads, make sure they don’t freeze up overnight so that people can have a safe commute in the morning,” an official said.

But when it comes to the snowy, cold start to the week…

“I prefer it being 60-70 degrees,” Hartsell said.