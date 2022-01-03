MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, Dr. Val Arkoosh, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. In a statement, Arkoosh, who’s also running for the U.S. Senate, says she is vaccinated and her symptoms are mild.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 using an at-home test. Fortunately, my symptoms are extremely mild, which I attribute to receiving the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster,” Arkoosh said in a statement.
Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Get vaccinated and boosted. And of course, thank a frontline worker the next time you have an opportunity.
In the meantime, I'll be following CDC’s guidance and isolating at home.
— Val Arkoosh (@ValArkooshPA) January 3, 2022
Arkoosh is working remotely, and following CDC guidelines for isolation.
Montgomery County will hold a virtual COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday.