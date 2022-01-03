WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Jersey Shore, Parts Of Delaware
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dr. Val Arkoosh, Local News, Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, Dr. Val Arkoosh, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. In a statement, Arkoosh, who’s also running for the U.S. Senate, says she is vaccinated and her symptoms are mild.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 using an at-home test. Fortunately, my symptoms are extremely mild, which I attribute to receiving the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster,” Arkoosh said in a statement.

Arkoosh is working remotely, and following CDC guidelines for isolation.

Montgomery County will hold a virtual COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday.