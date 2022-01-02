Boston Scott scored two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Washington Football Team, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon at FedExField. The victory improves the Eagles to 9-7 and increases their chances to make the playoffs.

Scott, who started in place of Miles Sanders, rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries.

Rodney McLeod intercepted Taylor Heinicke late in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles win.

Jalen Hurts added 44 yards on the ground. He also completed 17 of his 26 passes for 214 yards.

Dallas Goedert hauled in six catches for 71 yards, while DeVonta Smith caught three passes for 54 yards.

Jake Elliot’s 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave the Eagles their first lead of the game. He later hit a 41-yard field goal to make the game, 20-16.

The Eagles will finish the regular season next week against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.