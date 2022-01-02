CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — A 57-year-old man died early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 130.

Police say they can’t reveal the identity of the victim until his relatives are notified.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and one tractor-trailer.

Police say the 57-year-old man drove southbound on Route 130 and approached Andover Road. He then ran a red light, struck another vehicle, and hit the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer, which was in the intersection making a left-hand turn on Route 130 North.

There weren’t any other injuries during the crash, according to police.