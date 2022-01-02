PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed the special bond between animals and children.
Erickson said animals can help children practice their social skills, caregiving, and nurturing. She added they are valuable life-long connections that children can translate to people and other animals.
“Having a dog is like having a friend,” Erickson’s grandson, Ben, said. “When you’re afraid, they’ll help. When they’re afraid, you can help them. Like Marvy right here.”
