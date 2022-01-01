PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some New Jersey counties are under a flash flood warning until early Sunday morning due to a heavy rain system sweeping across the region. Mercer County is under the warning until 2:45 a.m.
Other counties — Somerset, Middlesex, and Monmouth — are also included in the warning.
The Jersey coast and parts of Delaware are under a coastal flood advisory until noon Sunday.
Periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms Saturday night will wrap up Sunday morning. A few afternoon showers will linger.
Temperatures will crash tomorrow evening, dropping between 20 and 30 degrees.
A secondary low could develop and bring a period of snow to parts of the area Sunday night and into Monday morning. The forecast is highly uncertain at this point.
Wind chills will make Monday feel like it’s in the mid 20s as people return to work.