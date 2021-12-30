PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year is bringing some new toll hikes for drivers in our region. It’s going to cost you 5% more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The toll hike takes effect Sunday.READ MORE: Several Philadelphia Bars, Restaurants Shutting Down During Busy New Year's Holiday Due To COVID Surge
You have to pay more whether you use E-ZPass or toll by plate, but E-ZPass customers do get a discount.READ MORE: School Districts Throughout Philadelphia Region Grappling With Whether To Bring Students Back As COVID Cases Explode
Driving in New Jersey will also get more expensive.MORE NEWS: State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges
A 3% toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway all go into effect on Saturday.