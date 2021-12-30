BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — As we approach the new year, a lot of us are thinking about new beginnings. In this week’s Taste with Tori, that’s exactly what one restaurant is all about.

This week, we’re taking a trip out of the city and over to Lark. Tucked right along the Schuylkill, this Main Line spot is offering up far more than just delicious plates.

Calling to you from above the river is a Bala Cynwyd restaurant that is topping the scales in sights and sensational fare. From way up in the air, the flavors perched below your nose are woven with Mediterranean magic while the decor keeps the allure and awe of mother nature in mind.

If you don’t want to head into the city, fly on over to the Main Line and settle in at Lark.

“We’ve been open for a short period of time and people are making this their anniversary dinner or the birthday dinner or celebration,” Nick Elmi said.

James Beard finalist and top chef Nick Elmi says his new concept marks a new start in the growth of this area but also in himself, making what’s to come in the new year fresh and exciting.

“I think I’m finally at that point of my career where I’m actually confident in what I do. It just feels to me like the future possibilities are endless,” Elmi said. “It feels good, it feels natural. It doesn’t feel forced.”

Watch the video for more.