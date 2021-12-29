GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University is expanding its academic offerings, and the school held a ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate.
Rowan is planning to open a School of Veterinary Medicine at its Gloucester campus on Tanyard Road in Sewell.
In addition to people, lots of animals were on hand for Wednesday's announcement.
Officials say the school will address increased national demand for veterinarians and other animal health professionals.
"These bright young people, when you go away, you don't come back, that's a fact," New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said. "And so, leveraging our institutes of higher education to grow our economy to make this region of the state stronger was a no brainer."
Currently, there are just 33 veterinary schools in the nation and only five on the east coast.