CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gloucester County, Local News, New Jersey news, Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University is expanding its academic offerings, and the school held a ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate.

Rowan is planning to open a School of Veterinary Medicine at its Gloucester campus on Tanyard Road in Sewell. 

READ MORE: Powerball Jackpot Approaches $450 Million For Wednesday Night's Drawing

 

In addition to people, lots of animals were on hand for Wednesday’s announcement.

READ MORE: Jeff Guaracino, President, CEO Of Visit Philadelphia, Dies After Battle With Cancer, Spokesperson Says

Officials say the school will address increased national demand for veterinarians and other animal health professionals.

“These bright young people, when you go away, you don’t come back, that’s a fact,” New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said. “And so, leveraging our institutes of higher education to grow our economy to make this region of the state stronger was a no brainer.”

MORE NEWS: Person Taken Into Custody After Homicide In Philadelphia's Logan Section, Police Say

Currently, there are just 33 veterinary schools in the nation and only five on the east coast.