PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot nine times and killed inside a North Philadelphia business Tuesday evening, according to police. The shooting happened inside of a business on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue around 5:45 p.m.
Police say a man in his 30s was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Police say a weapon has been recovered.
