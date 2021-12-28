DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police and hundreds of safety partners are kicking their Operation Safe Holiday campaign into high gear. With hundreds of crashes that have already taken place between Thanksgiving and Christmas, state officials are hoping drivers will end the year by driving responsibly and safely.

The Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day holidays are some of the most traveled times of the year. It’s also some of the most deadly for drivers. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has the statistics to prove it.

“In the Philadelphia region, during the 2020 travel period beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and running through Jan. 2, 2021, there were 226 impaired driving crashes resulting in seven fatalities,” said Krys Johnson, with PennDOT.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police and the state’s DUI Association are highlighting Operation Safe Holiday, a statewide campaign currently underway to promote safe driving practices throughout the holiday season.

“Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Jan 1, 2022, State Police will be partnering with PennDOT, as well as approximately 400 municipalities statewide, to support the impaired driving campaign,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin said.

With more people expected on the roadways this year, officials are reminding drivers to be responsible.

“Like designating a sober driver, ride-sharing services — which we all know about — and seatbelts,” Johnson said.

“Obey the move over law, which requires motorists to move to an adjacent lane when we’re approaching emergency response area,” Tobin said.

Impaired driving accounted for 91 crashes during this Thanksgiving holiday with five fatalities. Operation Safe Holiday hopes to significantly reduce those numbers.

“The most common theme out there right now it to remember is if you feel different, you drive different,” Leo Hacckerty, of the PA DUI Association, said.

PennDOT is also urging people to call 911 if they see an impaired driver. The statewide safe driving campaign runs through New Year’s Day.