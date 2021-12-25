QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Christmas turned tragic in Bucks County. A father and two sons have died after their house caught fire overnight in Quakertown, police said Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the first block of Essex Court around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The home is a twin home, and both homes caught on fire. Essex Court is a cul de sac off of East Broad Street.

Police say the three people who died in the fire are a 41-year-old father and his two sons — 11 and 8 years old. The other two victims, police say, are a mother and another son. They were rushed to the hospital and treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Residents of the second home were able to get out OK, according to police.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Quakertown police believe it’s possible a Christmas tree caused the blaze.

“Right now, it’s our understanding that we’re looking at the Christmas tree that may have ignited as a result of Christmas lights on that Christmas tree,” said Scott McElree, Quakertown’s chief of police.

The fire was placed under control overnight.

The state fire marshal was also on scene and will make the final determination on the cause of the fire.

