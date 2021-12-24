PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia marks a record year in gun-related violence, one group is working to make this holiday a safer one for some of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

Volunteers from Philly Truce were out for Thanksgiving in West Philadelphia. Now, they’re back for Christmas and have expanded to six neighborhoods, determined to make this a peaceful holiday.

“Today is Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. We’re declaring a holiday stand down from now until the end of the year,” said Mazzie Casher, the co-founder of Philly Truce App.

With that, Philly Truce’s holiday stand down began at 12 p.m. Friday. Neighbors, community activists, and concerned citizens all united for a common goal.

“No shooting, no killing at least until the end of the year,” Casher said.

Volunteers traveled by car to some of the most crime-prone neighborhoods, including North, Northwest, and West Philadelphia.

“Everybody has flashlights,” a volunteer said.

At 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the first patrols gathered to canvas the streets and catch these last-minute shoppers.

Boots on the ground on Christmas Eve to work toward #ZeroNow gun killings this holiday. How you can help the @PhillyTruce efforts on @CBSPhilly at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/tFmvH3VVhj — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 25, 2021

“We do everything we can, see if we can get the message out,” a volunteer said. “We’re promoting stopping the gun violence.”

Their mission, stop the violence before it starts.

“Just download this app, it’s called the Philly Truce App,” a volunteer said. “If you have a concern, you think somebody is at risk, you download the app. The app lets you get access to services.”

Honoring those lost this year by working to save others.

“I’m sure there are mothers waking up every day who would like to have their kids with them,” a volunteer said.

They hope this message is one gift shared by many.

“Also get people to sign up and do the same thing,” a volunteer said.

Patrols will be out through New Year’s Day. They say if you want to help, they need both volunteers and donations and say everyone is welcome to be a part of this movement.

