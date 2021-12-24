PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is more than just presents under the tree. It’s also about food on the table.

On Friday morning, Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia continues its Christmas Eve tradition of filling out cannoli orders while customers form a line.

Just after 3 a.m., people were already lined up to get their hands on the famed cannoli, even though the store doesn’t open until 6 a.m.

A #Philly tradition 100 years in the making: cannolis from @terminibros! The line started forming at midnight. Bakery opens at 6 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dZvaKs9i65 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) December 24, 2021

“I haven’t been here for two years and I decided to come back to greet my customers again,” Vince Termini Sr., the owner, said. “It’s a pleasure seeing them, a lot of them have been coming here for 30 years, so I was glad I was out there to greet them.”

The tradition has been going on now for 100 years. But it almost didn’t happen this year.

Their 80-year-old cannoli dough maker broke. It was imported from Italy, and a replacement would’ve taken months.

They had to call in a few favors and eventually got the maker fixed just in time for the Christmas rush.

The bakery has heaters for customers who wait in line outside, but they are asking you to be patient.

They say they are understaffed and many of the people who are here are working their first Christmas Eve If you pre-ordered, they’re asking you not to show up before your allocated time slot.

Termini Brothers is open for all your Christmas pastry needs! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Uyto9WcFGp — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) December 24, 2021

Also, don’t forget we’re still very much in the middle of a pandemic, you will need to wear a mask when in the bakery.

You can also pick up your cannolis for Termini Brothers locations on Packer Avenue and inside the Reading Terminal Market.