PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police pursuit that started in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood ended in Port Richmond with two robbery suspects under arrest, according to Philadelphia police. Chopper3 was over the 3100 block of Janney Street, where the pursuit ended around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said the two suspects robbed a pharmacy, stealing a large amount of narcotics.
At first police tried to pull over the car, with no luck, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
“The driver refused and started speeding away, going through red lights and stop signs,” Small said. “The officers notified radio to notify our aviation unit, our helicopter, and within minutes, the helicopter was overhead.”
Investigators found a large bag of narcotics in the car, worth around $5,000.