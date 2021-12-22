Wawa Closes Another Philadelphia Store Due To Operational Challenges, Other Factors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has shut down another Philadelphia location for good. The store at 13th and Chestnut Streets closed Monday.
The company says operational challenges along with other factors led to the decision to close the store.Arrests Made In Jenkintown Road Rage Assault, Police Chief Says
Wawa says all associates are being transferred to other Center City locations.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer Shot Responding To North Philadelphia Robbery, Authorities Say
A few weeks ago, the Wawa on Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia also closed.MORE NEWS: Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say
Wawa says those employees have also been transferred.