PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has entered COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus on Wednesday, the team announced. Sirianni, who was feeling symptomatic, will continue to conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday when the Eagles play the New York Giants.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Siriannai said passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will assume head coaching duties in his absence.
The Eagles beat the Washington Football team 27-17 on Tuesday night.