JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Jenkintown have made arrests in a brutal assault last week that stemmed from a road rage incident. Police Chief Albert DiValentino confirmed the arrests to CBS3 Wednesday morning.

The chief said the two suspects, both of Philadelphia, were arrested after tips flooded in after the video was released.

The incident happened Dec. 16 on York Road. The disturbing video released by police showed two people beating a woman in and outside of her car.

Part of the video appears to show the male suspect kicking the victim’s head as the female suspect stomps on her.

Neighbors told CBS3 last week the incident was shocking and upsetting.

More details are expected to be released Wednesday.

