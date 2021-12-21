Wawa Closes Another Philadelphia Store Due To Operational Challenges, Other Factors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has shut down another Philadelphia location for good. The store at 13th and Chestnut Streets closed Monday.
The company says operational challenges along with other factors led to the decision to close the store.Portion Of Flyers Ticket Sales Tuesday Will Go Toward Penn State's THON
Wawa says all associates are being transferred to other Center City locations.READ MORE: Carolina Panthers Linebacker Haason Reddick Donates Toys To Children In His Hometown Of Camden
A few weeks ago, the Wawa on Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia also closed.MORE NEWS: Wells Fargo Center Parking Will Be Reserved For Flyers Ticket Holders Only Tuesday
Wawa says those employees have also been transferred.