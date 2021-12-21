RIDLEY TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a smoke shop employee last week in Ridley Township, Delaware County. On Tuesday, the Ridley Township Police Department announced they arrested 39-year-old Shawn Williams of Chester in the homicide of Sameer Abdullah.
Police say Williams eventually confessed to Abdullah's murder when he was interviewed about the case. Authorities were led to Williams as the suspect by a result of public leads, two search warrants, and evidence that linked him to the crime.
Last week, Abdullah was shot multiple times and killed with a revolver in his upper body at close range at the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on Chester Pike. According to the police, the motive for the shooting is not known at this time.
Police also say the incident was not a robbery.
Williams will be arraigned on homicide charges Tuesday.
Loved ones gathered last week to hold a vigil for Abdullah.