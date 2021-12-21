CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Flyers, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues.

“The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted.

 

The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.