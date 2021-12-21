CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden County are warning residents about deadly fentanyl showing up in other drugs. The Camden County Commission says it wants to build awareness about the problem because the smallest amounts of fentanyl can be deadly.
Tanya Niederman lost her 19-year-old son, JJ, to cocaine laced with fentanyl.
“His death is the result of someone else’s decision to cut a bag of cocaine with fentanyl,” Niederman said. “My son didn’t overdose. He was poisoned and in my eyes murdered. He didn’t have to die.”
The National Institute for Drug Abuse says 2020 saw the largest increase in fatal overdoses since 1999.