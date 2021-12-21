TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Tullytown borough police officer is being credited with saving a newborn baby’s life.
Bodycam video shows Nate Aldsworth performing CPR on baby Zachary last month.
Zachary was blue and not breathing when the officer first showed up.
After a few tense moments, Zachary started breathing again and opened his eyes.
"When he opened his eyes, it was the most relief I've had and maybe one of the happiest moments of my life when he opened his eyes," Aldsworth said.
Officials say Zachary is back home and he’s doing much better now.