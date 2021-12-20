PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Randolph Technical High School in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section is closed for the next 48 hours due to an influx of positive COVID-19 cases. The closure affects all classes and grades.
The school’s 9th grade was already under quarantine order until Jan. 4.
The Philadelphia Department of Health is going to take the next two days to review the number of cases. Officials say they’ll have a recommendation for full quarantine, grade level quarantine, or individual cohort quarantines by Wednesday.