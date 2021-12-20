PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles might be without a key player when they face the Washington Football Team on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.
Of course, the game was delayed two days due to an outbreak on the Washington Football Team.
More than 20 players tested positive, but several have since been cleared to play like defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat.
Kickoff is now scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.