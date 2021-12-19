WASHINGTON (CBS) — U.S. Senator Cory Booker has tested positive for COVID, according to a statement from the New Jersey Democrat. The announcement came after he started feeling symptoms Saturday.
“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild,” U.S. Senator Booker said in a statement.
He said that he is fully vaccinated and received his booster vaccine recently.
“I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted,” he said.