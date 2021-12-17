EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after the discovery of two swastikas in the boys’ bathroom stalls at Marlton Middle School, the school district superintendent said in a letter to parents. The discovery happened Friday.

According to the letter, someone wrote the phrase “Hilter was right” next to a swastika. The Evesham Township Police Department is now investigating.

Evesham Township School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Smithsaid any students found to be involved will face “consequences appropriate to the seriousness of these actions.”

Read the full letter below.