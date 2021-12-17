EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after the discovery of two swastikas in the boys’ bathroom stalls at Marlton Middle School, the school district superintendent said in a letter to parents. The discovery happened Friday.
According to the letter, someone wrote the phrase “Hilter was right” next to a swastika. The Evesham Township Police Department is now investigating.
Evesham Township School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Smithsaid any students found to be involved will face “consequences appropriate to the seriousness of these actions.”
Read the full letter below.
Dear ETSD Community,
Two swastikas were found drawn in boys’ bathroom stalls at Marlton Middle School, one yesterday
and one today. The phrase “Hitler was right” was written next to one of them, along with a stick figure
with X’ed out eyes and the word “Jew.” MMS administration is actively investigating, and our district is
in communication with Evesham Township Police as the investigation continues.
The disciplinary process for any students involved will bring consequences appropriate to the
seriousness of these actions. In addition to punitive consequences, any involved students will receive
lessons through our school in understanding the gravity and hurtfulness of their actions, along with
participation in restorative practices intentionally designed to deepen this understanding.
Furthermore, our school staff and administration will be collaborating with community resources to
help with increasing understanding and acceptance among all students.
An incredible strength of our community—of Marlton Middle School, our district, and our town—is our
diversity, our differences, which enrich us all. Intolerance of any kind is completely unacceptable.
As always, if you have a concern or question, please feel free to reach out to MMS principal Mr.
Hoffman and/or me.
Sincerely,
Dr. Justin Smith
Superintendent of Schools