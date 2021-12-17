PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Artifacts that were stolen almost 50 years ago have finally been returned.
The FBI held a press conference at the Museum of the American Revolution, one of six museums in the area that will get the historic weaponry back on display for all to enjoy.
It took a joint effort of the FBI and local law enforcement to recover the items.
"These are the kind of objects that allow us to engage in the storytelling that makes the museum and all of these intuitions so compelling and important," Dr. R. Scott Stephenson, president and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution, said.
Police tell CBS3 that the thief got a surprisingly light sentence for his crimes — just one day in jail.