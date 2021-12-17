MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health said Friday. The person who tested positive with the variant is in their 20s and resides in Whitpain Township.

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated remain at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, and for severe illness or death resulting from a COVID infection, than individuals who are vaccinated,” Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in a release. “The best way to protect you and your family from the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose if you are eligible.”

The Montgomery County Office Of Public Health is asking all county residents to take precautions given the possibility that omicron might be more transmissible. They’re recommending wearing your mask in indoor settings regardless of your vaccination status and getting tested if you think you might’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

The county is also encouraging everyone above the age of 5 years old to protect themselves and get vaccinated against COVID-19, including booster shots for those who are deemed eligible.

For more information about vaccination clinics in Montgomery County, click here.