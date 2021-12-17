PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Sunday’s Eagles game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Washington Football Team. Eagles fans were not shy about their opinions on the postponement.

There was an overall sense of shock and sadness as Eagles fans learned this news and say this is not how they wanted to head into the weekend.

It’s a weekly tradition intercepted as Eagles fans learned their Sunday afternoon plans are officially a toss-up.

“Yeah, I’m sad. I’m upset, I’m upset, I’m upset,” one Eagles fan said. “It changed all my plans. My whole day revolved around that. I had like 30 people coming over.”

On Friday, the NFL announced the highly anticipated Eagles game against the Washington Football Team is postponed. The move pushes the Sunday afternoon matchup to Tuesday night at 7 p.m. due to COVID-19 cases among Washington players.

“It’s like one of those things where it hurts the fans, but all for a better cause,” fan Marcus Johnson, of South Philadelphia, said.

“Twenty players in Washington got COVID already? Did they not have the antibodies because we got the antibodies right here,” Eagles fan Martin Kelly said.

Over at Tony Luke’s, Sunday games mean big business with lines that stretch for miles before and after the game with people all wanting cheesesteaks.

Are you disappointed to hear that the game won’t be on Sunday?

“It’s going to be different, but not disappointing. They’re not canceling the game. They’re just, everybody got to reschedule, just like the pandemic,” Tony Luke’s head cook Nicholas Papasadora said.

But for some fans, a Tuesday night game means Sunday with family.

“It’s good for me,” John Bonfiglio said. “Because my daughter’s graduating from West Chester University Sunday at 3, so I was going to miss most of the game anyway.”

“It does suck. Things have been changing a lot with COVID, but I hope that our players bounce back and come ready to play on Tuesday,” Stevi Butler said.

CBS3 reached out to SEPTA. They say the only impact is they will not be running additional service on Sunday. They said they’ll have more information about services for Tuesday night this weekend. We are still waiting to hear from the Eagles on what’s being done about tickets.