WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A West Caln Township police sergeant has been arrested after shooting into a moving vehicle.
Authorities say Sgt. Anthony Sparano pulled over a driver for a traffic violation last month.
Prosecutors say the driver refused to comply with Sparano's directives. Sparano opened the door to take her out of the car. She started to drive away.
That’s when authorities say Sparano fired one round, hitting the rear driver’s side window and shattering it.
The driver was not hurt.
Sparano has been charged with recklessly endangering another person and other counts.