PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia high school community is mourning the death of a student. Seventeen-year-old Alayna Thach has died from COVID, according to a GoFundMe page.

She was a senior at Olney Charter High School.

The Philadelphia Health Department issued a statement sending condolences to the child’s family and friends.

Olney Charter sent the following statement to the school community:” As many of you may already be aware, we suffered a terrible loss of one of our peers last night. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of one of our 12th grade students, Alayna Thach. Alayna leaves a tremendous impact on Olney Charter High School and will be remembered as a true leader. This will undoubtedly impact each of us in different ways. I want everyone to know that as a school, we are here to support in any way that we can.”

The school says counselors will be available to students.