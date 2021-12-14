PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot while stopped at a traffic light in Philadelphia’s University City section early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after midnight at 38th and Chestnut Streets, which is near the University of Pennsylvania’s campus.
Police say two gunmen stepped out of another vehicle and opened fire at the victims.
The victims drove themselves to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.
Police are looking for the gunmen last seen in a silver SUV.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.