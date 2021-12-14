PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Toy stores are big businesses during the holiday season and they are quickly approaching. There’s a store in South Jersey that focuses on classic toys to inspire and motivate children’s creativity.

In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to Happy Hippo Toys on Main Street in Moorestown.

When you enter the Happy Hippo Toy Store in Moorestown, you can hear the happiness, see it and feel it.

For 45 years, the toy store has proudly claimed itself as a classic toy store where they just have toys from the retro that still give us a rise. Some of the toys they have include Etcha Sketch and Light Bright.

They also offer new toys in towering supply.

“I mean kids are kids, technology has its place, but deep down inside, kids are kids. Sit them there with toys, train table, nerf gun, you can hand anyone a nerf gun and they turn into a kid,” said co-manager Maryellen Demille.

On the toy floor since almost the beginning has been Demille. She is celebrating her 40th Christmas with the business and started working for them when she was in high school.

“We are not at a point the regular customers that were in here shopping for their kids, their kids are shopping for them now so the second and third generations,” Demille said.

