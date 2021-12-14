CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hamburg news, Local

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash involving a school bus on Interstate 78 in Tilden Township, Berks County.

Chopper 3 was over the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Brazen Masked Robbers Targeting Abington Township Homes, Stealing 'Whatever They Can Find'

State Police say two vehicles, a tractor-trailer and the school bus were involved in the crash. There were no passengers on the bus.

READ MORE: State Sen. Sharif Street's Office, Philadelphia NAACP Struck By Bullets In Philadelphia Shooting That Left Man In Critical Condition

The eastbound lanes of I-78 remain shut down at Exit 19.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Not Selected To Lead New York Police Department: Reports

All traffic is being funneled off the interstate at that point.