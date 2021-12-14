TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash involving a school bus on Interstate 78 in Tilden Township, Berks County.
State Police say two vehicles, a tractor-trailer and the school bus were involved in the crash. There were no passengers on the bus.
The eastbound lanes of I-78 remain shut down at Exit 19.
All traffic is being funneled off the interstate at that point.