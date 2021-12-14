PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 25 shots were fired in a shootout with an AR-15 in Kensington. The triple shooting happened on the 3400 block of Emerald Street at 6 p.m. Monday.
Police say the gunman shot a 27-year-old man four times. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Company, Metallicus, Donates $100,000 To Help Restore First Bank Of The United States
A 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old were also wounded. They are in stable condition at the hospital.READ MORE: Philadelphia Restaurants, Bars React To New Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Patrons
Police believe two of the people injured in the shooting may have participated in a gun battle.
At least one person of interest is in custody and police recovered a rifle.MORE NEWS: Shooting In Philadelphia's Nicetown Neighborhood Leaves Man Hospitalized
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.