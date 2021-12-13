BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Several local school districts have ended their mask mandates on Monday. Many of those districts are in Bucks County.
The districts include Bensalem, Central Bucks, and Pennridge, which sent out emails over the weekend to alert parents that masks are now optional for students and staff.
In the past two weeks, daily COVID cases in Bucks County have more than doubled.
Last week, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court threw out Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide mandate, which required masks.
Face coverings are still required on buses in those districts.