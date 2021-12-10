PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a pizza shop employee shot a robber in the face in Spring Garden Thursday night. It happened at the Bold Pizza shop at 15th and Spring Garden Streets just before 10 p.m.
A trail of blood led officers to the suspect at the Spring Garden subway station. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.
"When police went down to that location, they located a shooting victim, a 33-year-old male shot in his face," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police also believe the suspect and two others robbed a pharmacy two blocks away before the shooting.
