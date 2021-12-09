PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rumors are swirling that Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw may leave to become the top cop in New York City. On Wednesday, she responded to those rumors.

“It’s wild and it’s out of control,” Outlaw said. “I’m not resigning today at 3 o’clock. I appreciate the honorable mentions, and it’s quite flattering, quite frankly, but I will tell you I’m still continuing to focus on my work here, and obviously, if I had information to share here, I would share it.”

Outlaw, who became the first Black woman to be named commissioner of the Philadelphia police department in February of 2020, has been linked to the same job in the Big Apple ever since Mayor-elect Eric Adams, a former police captain, promised that his first top cop would be a woman.

According to reports, Adams has been impressed by Outlaw’s resume, which includes running the Portland Police Department from 2017 to 2019. The reports say he likes the fact that she came to Philadelphia as an outsider and that she can handle the pressure and challenge of a major northeast city.

Outlaw wouldn’t say if she interviewed for the job, but when she was pressed further on the topic and presented with an article in a New York paper, she said:

“That’s what the media says,” Outlaw said. “Honestly, if I had something to share with you, I promise you I would. I don’t have anything to share with the public.”

Mayor Jim Kenney tells Eyewitness News he is very happy with Outlaw. He said he expects he would be notified if she does receive a job offer from another city.

New York City has never had a female police commissioner. Adams’ decision should come in the next week.