PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Holmesburg man is recovering after being shot during a carjacking Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of Stahle Street.
According to the department, officers responded to the scene around 5:43 a.m. after hearing the shots, finding a man who was shot once in the backside. He is in stable condition.
Authorities said the suspects carjacked the victim and his girlfriend while they moved their cars, which are both Dodge Chargers. The shooters got away with only one car. The victim was shot as they ran off.
According to police, the shooters knew the victim’s routine of moving cars in the morning and “had sights set on robbing both vehicles.”
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here