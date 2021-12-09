PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for some family fun this holiday season? CBS3 has you covered with the best places to indulge in the Christmas spirit across the Philadelphia region.

We’ve compiled a list of places you can find beautiful light displays and other holiday festivities.

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village – This Christmas market located at Philadelphia’s LOVE Park is the perfect way to start a night out on the town. Start by finding the perfect Christmas gift from one of the vendors inside the market before heading over to the Dilworth Park Ice Skating Rink for some time on the ice with the family, or make it a date night and visit the German Beer Garden. While you’re in town be sure to check Macy’s Christmas Light Show, which runs once a day at 11:30 a.m. through Dec. 31.

Stop by the carousel to pick up your Santa’s Secret Scavenger Hunt and Coloring Book brought to you by @acmemarkets. Bring the completed coloring page into your local ACME and kids will receive a free treat. Plus, save on your holiday essentials with a special coupon inside pic.twitter.com/poKklDLXS4 — Christmas Village (@philachristmas) December 23, 2018

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest – Winterfest at the Blue Cross RiverRink is the perfect place to spend the day with your family and friends. It’s most notably known for ice skating but also offers warming cabins, fire pit stations, an arcade with games, food and drink vendors and of course, plenty of lights.

Miracle on 13th Street – A true Philadelphia tradition. You’ll find yourself in awe when walking down the 1600 block of 13th Street as residents never disappoint with their spectacular light displays.

LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo – The Philadelphia Zoo transforms into a Winter Wonderland with its LumiNature event throughout the holiday season. It includes lights, sounds, performance artists and seasonal treats. It runs until Jan. 9 but be sure to reserve your tickets before heading to the zoo.

Wild Lights at the Elmwood Park Zoo – The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown also has a light spectacular for the holidays. Guests can find light shows, animal meet-and-greets, photos with Santa and even live music. The Wild Lights display runs until Dec. 30.

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens – We kicked off our CBS3 HolidayFest at Longwood Gardens last month and it’s a must-see this year. A Longwood Christmas showcases the “dramatically beautiful contrast” of fire and ice. The fire and ice theme transitions from the inside displays to the outdoor displays and they are truly breathtaking. A Longwood Christmas runs until Jan. 9.

Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show – If you’re looking for an experience that requires less walking, Shady Brook Farm is the place for you. You’ll see more than 3 million lights as you drive through acres of farmland. The displays range from familiar characters to whimsical displays. Be sure to stop by Santa’s Village after and have some hot cocoa and s’mores by the campfire. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of their visit to guarantee entry.

Tinseltown Holiday Spectular – What’s better than Christmas lights, fire pits, ice skating and Santa? Throwing Philadelphia Flyer’s mascot Gritty into the mix! Head up to Oaks, Pennsylvania, for a holiday experience everyone in the family will enjoy. There are over a million lights shining bright, you can spend some time ice skating, taking pictures with Santa and on Thursdays, you can reserve time to spend with Gritty. Tickets are required.

Our holiday light display features over a hundred glowing larger than life-sized sculptures that you won’t want to miss!

Click the link to purchase tickets.https://t.co/nkONG88PNQ#Tinseltown #TinseltownHoliday pic.twitter.com/kpsZO8YnUl — Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular (@TnsltwnHoliday) December 8, 2021

Koziar’s Christmas Village – Koziar’s Christmas Village is located just an hour from Philadelphia in Bernville, Pennsylvania. But, if you’re up for the trip it’s worth the drive. The Christmas Village’s website describes driving over the darkened countryside road to Koziar’s is like “driving into a fairyland.” More than one million Christmas lights await for you to dazzle over while checking out some of the vendors inside the village. The village is open until Jan. 1 and tickets are required.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWH5yxSAUzf/