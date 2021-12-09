CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, traffic

CHESTER Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Delaware County early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester.

That’s when a dark sedan hit another car and then took off.

READ MORE: Tentative Agreement Reached Between Union School Bus Drivers, First Student In New Castle County

State police say that led to a chain reaction of three other crashes where one person died.

READ MORE: Proposed Bill Would Double Tolls On 5 Jersey Shore Bridges By 2024

The highway was closed for about four hours.

MORE NEWS: District Attorney Larry Krasner Walks Back 'Inarticulate' Comment Philadelphia Doesn't 'Have A Crisis Of Violence'

Anyone who saw the crash is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police.