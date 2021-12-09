CHESTER Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Delaware County early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester.
That's when a dark sedan hit another car and then took off.
State police say that led to a chain reaction of three other crashes where one person died.
The highway was closed for about four hours.
Anyone who saw the crash is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police.