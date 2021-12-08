PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rumors are swirling that Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw may leave to become the top cop in New York City. On Wednesday, she responded to those rumors.
“It’s wild and it’s out of control,” Outlaw said. “I’m not resigning today at 3 o’clock. I appreciate the honorable mentions, and it’s quite flattering, quite frankly, but I will tell you I’m still continuing to focus on my work here, and obviously if I had information to share here, I would share it.”
Outlaw wouldn’t say if she interviewed for the job.
Mayor Jim Kenney tells Eyewitness News he is very happy with Outlaw. He said he expects he would be notified if she does receive a job offer from another city.