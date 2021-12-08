Philadelphia Police: Mantua Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot four times Wednesday night in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Union Street.
Police say the victim was shot once in the left shoulder, once in the back, and twice in the buttocks. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.