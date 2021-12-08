PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a strong call to action designed to save young people caught in the crossfire of Philadelphia’s gun crisis. A coalition of community members says the unprecedented violence needs an unprecedented response.

The city has been brainstorming ways to try to stop the gun violence, especially one that’s been affecting the youth, but one group says they may have found a solution.

A circle of unity and a call for change. Concerned community members say they had enough of the gun violence, and they are making it their mission to stop it.

They spoke powerful words and told heartfelt stories of their frustration.

“The majority of the shooters and the victims are very young. They’re very young and what that tells me is that they don’t have any hope for what’s happening in this city, they don’t see any future for themselves,” one person said.

To create a better, brighter future, organizers say they will have boots on the ground. They say this isn’t just another gathering or another rally and plan to travel to different neighborhoods to show people there is hope and life worth living for.

They say they will offer resources right on the spot when it comes to housing and jobs to name a few.

“We are bringing community services to your front door,” an organizer said.

“We want to create the streets, the cobblestones, the pavements, the poles, to be our office so we come to you instead of you coming to us,” an organizer said.

Nearby business owners were also there.

Isis White owns Icy Pop Candy Shop on the corner of Germantown and Haines, and she says she wants to be a part of the movement to end gun violence too.

“As long as it starts somewhere, it can just keep going even if you can save one little life,” White said. “That one life can save five and those five can save 10 and it goes on and goes on and goes on.”

They will visit the following neighborhoods: Nicetown-Tioga, Strawberry Mansion, Susquehanna, Fairhill, Allegheny West, West Philadelphia/52nd/Elmwood, Point Breeze, Harrowgate, Haddington- Carroll Park, Frankford, North Central, Lower North Philadelphia and Logan 17th and Lindley.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.