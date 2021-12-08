PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join city officials and members of the Philadelphia Police Department to provide an update on anti-violence efforts across the city. The press conference is expected to be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Mayor Jim Kenney and other Philadelphia officials, including the Philadelphia Police Department, to provide an update to anti-violence efforts underway across the city
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 8
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
