By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Danielle Outlaw, Gun Violence, Jim Kenney, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join city officials and members of the Philadelphia Police Department to provide an update on anti-violence efforts across the city. The press conference is expected to be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Mayor Jim Kenney and other Philadelphia officials, including the Philadelphia Police Department, to provide an update to anti-violence efforts underway across the city
  • When: Wednesday, Dec. 8
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

