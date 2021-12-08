WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Watch the video above and see if you notice anything funny about the sign. DelDOT is owning up to an embarrassing mistake that popped up over Interstate 95 in Wilmington.
The word Delaware was misspelled on a sign.
READ MORE: No Toll Hikes On Delaware Port Authority Bridges In 2022
You may have noticed this sign on your commute recently and… you all passed the test! We were making sure commuters were *aware* of our signage. Now stop texting and taking photos while driving, and pay attention to the road! #ArriveAliveDE
(Note: The sign is being replaced 😅) pic.twitter.com/VcyCiOlt5d
— DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) December 7, 2021
It was pretty noticeable, so they quickly went to work to resolve the issue.READ MORE: Missing 6-Year-Old Found Safe, Stolen Vehicle Found In Checkers Parking Lot, Police Say
Crews have covered it up until it can be replaced.
DelDOT had some fun on social media saying, “Congrats, you passed the test. Just making sure drivers are aware of the new sign.”MORE NEWS: 23-Year-Old Dies After Tuesday Night Shooting In Kensington, Police Say
The also mentioned for drivers to stop texting and taking photos of the spelling error.