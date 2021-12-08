CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coca-Cola’s holiday caravan is hitting the road spreading holiday cheer all throughout the country, and that includes the Philadelphia region.

The caravan isn’t just carrying Coke products — they’re escorting Santa too.

It made a stop at the Franklin Institute on Wednesday.

Visitors met with the big guy to let him know what was on their Christmas list.

It’s making more stops in the area through Sunday. Click here to find out the locations.