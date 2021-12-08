PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coca-Cola’s holiday caravan is hitting the road spreading holiday cheer all throughout the country, and that includes the Philadelphia region.
The caravan isn’t just carrying Coke products — they’re escorting Santa too.Man Charged In Triple Shooting Inside Ralph's Bar, Philadelphia District Attorney Says
It made a stop at the Franklin Institute on Wednesday.READ MORE: VIDEO: Penn State Brandywine Student Suspected In Paintball Attack Targeting Homeless People In Philadelphia
Visitors met with the big guy to let him know what was on their Christmas list.MORE NEWS: Gov. Phil Murphy Touts Newly Released Pfizer Data Showing Booster Protects Against Omicron Variant
It’s making more stops in the area through Sunday. Click here to find out the locations.