CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Every year, the Camden County commissioners honor the survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor and pay tribute to all veterans who lost their lives for the United States. Tuesday marked the 80th-anniversary ceremony on board the Battleship New Jersey.

The Camden County Board of Commissioners and other local officials all gathered onboard the Battleship New Jersey for a somber remembrance, to honor Pearl Harbor Day.

“Much has changed since that day,” a man said. “Survivors have faded away, their families have faded and the movies glorifying war that came out in the ’50s and ’60s have faded, but the memory never fades.”

Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a military base on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. Within a matter of just two hours, 18 U.S. warships had been sunk or damaged, 188 aircrafts were destroyed and countless lives were lost.

“Today, eight decades later, we honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the attack on this day 80 years ago,” Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane said.

The event also paid tribute to Bernie Kofoet, the incoming commander of the Camden County Veterans Advisory Committee. The award is presented to an individual who has been significantly involved in veterans affairs over the years.

A fitting tribute to a fateful day onboard the Battleship New Jersey, which launched one year after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“As a nation, it is our duty and responsibility the service and personal sacrifice so many demonstrated with courage under fire,” Kane said.

Dec. 7 will forever be a day that will live in infamy. The attack on Pearl Harbor marked the beginning of the United States’ involvement in World War II.